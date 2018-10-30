Man Found Stabbed To Death Outside Okra Hill City Lodge

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating the death of a man found stabbed and wrapped in a sheet in a bushy area outside the Okra Hill City Lodge property Tuesday.

Police said they received information about a woman in distress shortly after 8am and responded to the scene at Okra Hill, off Shirley Street. Officers met a woman with injuries, and acting on information, searched a bushy area where they found the deceased partially wrapped in a sheet with trauma to his body.

Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash told reporters once responding officers spoke with the woman, she alleged that she and her boyfriend were attacked by a man at the property around 4am Tuesday.

The woman told police the altercation had resulted in both of them receiving injuries about the body, with those sustained by her boyfriend proving to be fatal.

CSP Cash said officers spoke with several other people at the scene, and following those conversations, were able to take a man into custody.

CSP Cash said that man led police to the body.

“We don’t know the motive for this latest homicide,” he told reporters. “But, of course, we are working with the female victim and we believe that once we speak to her further, we will be able to establish what happened here at this location.”

According to CSP Cash, all three persons involved in the matter - both victims and the man taken into custody - are believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s. The woman victim is in stable condition in hospital.

CSP Cash also confirmed that the deceased was not known to police. He did not say whether a weapon was recovered at the scene.

The incident has pushed the country’s murder toll to 74 for the year, according to police records.

The Okra Hill City Lodge property has given cause for concerns for quite some time. The property had long been in a state of disrepair when portions of it were damaged by fire earlier this year.

In the lead up to that fire, there were calls for something to be done about the property given the belief that its facilities were being used for the sale and exchange of drugs.

When asked about the status of the property yesterday, CSP Cash said he did have concerns with it, adding that given its state, “humans should not be in the general area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.