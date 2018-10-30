Cfal Launches Junior Investor Programme

CFAL has launched its Junior Investor Education programme 2018-2019, marking the 17th year in which it has educated young Bahamians on the importance of financial literacy and saving.

The initiative also introduces students to the different investment options available in the Bahamian capital markets. Students are given a hypothetical investment portfolio to manage for the duration of the programme.



There are 17 senior high schools participating in the programme, including Anatol Rodgers High School; St Paul's Methodist College; Jordan Prince William High School; St George's High School; C V Bethel High School; Mary Star of the Sea Catholic High School; R M Bailey High School; Central Andros High School; St Andrew's High School; Huntley Christie High School; Charles W. Saunders High School; Jack Hayward High School; Bahamas Academy; Nassau Christian Academy; St Augustine's College; Aquinas College; and Eight Mile Rock High School

Richard Pinder, program co-ordinator, at the Nassau launch emphasised the importance of managing money through an activity that allowed participants to think about how they spend their money and improve their financial health.

At the Grand Bahama launch, Dwayne Swann, a CFAL advisor, urged students to take full advantage of the information and material provided throughout the year.