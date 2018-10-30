Police Hunt For Armed Robbers

POLICE on New Providence are seeking the public's assistance in solving two armed robberies which occurred on Sunday.

Police were told the first incident happened shortly after 9pm, when two armed men entered a gaming house on Market Street and Bahama Avenue and held an employee up. The men robbed the establishment of cash before escaping.

Then some time after 11pm a man was at Potter's Cay Dock when he was approached by a group of men armed with firearms, who robbed him of a cell phone and cash, before getting into his grey Honda Accord, licence #AP8787, and speeding away.

Investigations are ongoing.