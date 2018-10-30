Three Men Deny Charges In $4m Marijuana Haul

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THREE Grand Bahama natives yesterday denied allegations of being caught with close to $4 million worth of marijuana while in waters off South Andros last week. Kenny Major, Patrick Bain, and Brian Marshall each pleaded not guilty to several drug related charges stemming from the October 25 incident when arraigned before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

It is alleged the men, ages 34, 36, and 41 respectively, each conspired to and consequently imported the $3.8m worth of drugs, and then once the drugs were in their possession, conspired to supply them to other persons.

According to initial reports, shortly after 3pm on the date in question, Drug Enforcement Unit officers, assisted by Marine Support officers, US Drug Enforcement agents and the US Coast Guard, intercepted a 32-foot midnight express go-fast boat in waters off South Andros, with three adult males on board.

Officers subsequently conducted a search of the vessel and recovered 84 crocus bags of marijuana, weighing 3,870 pounds and yielding an estimated value of $3,870,000.

Based on their not guilty pleas, the matter was adjourned to February 2019 for trial. Bail was denied and the three were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) in the interim.

They have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

The men are represented by attorneys Ian Cargill and David Cash.