Time For The Roland T Symonette Building

EDITOR, The Tribune

The Commonwealth of the Bahamas is in desperate need of a Post Office Department. Instead of all the back-and-forth talks, something should be done and soon.

I really think that the Hon Brent Symonette and his family should make a donation of The Town Centre Mall to the Bahamian community.

After proper documentation, whatever government is in power, they should be made responsible for the upkeep of the said property. It should be made absolutely clear that this property is solely donated to the Bahamian community for a Post Office Department and should be used as such.

I further suggest that the Symonette family should do this good deed in honour of their dearly departed loved one, SIR ROLAND T. SYMONETTE, who was the first Premier of The Bahamas, and he was all for his Bahamian people.

Hon Brent Symonette and his loyal family should really consider this proposal and try to make it happen … for the entire Bahamian community.

Sir Roland would have been proud. I further suggest that the building should be called The Roland T Symonette Building.

LAURA GIBSON-ROBERTS, (Mrs.)

Nassau

October 29, 2018