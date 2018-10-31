‘On Course For Fiscal Targets’ - But Cooper Says Vat Flagging

THE Minnis administration is “cautiously optimistic” it will meet its fiscal targets for the year after the deficit declined 50 percent in the first quarter and revenue increased, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said in a statement yesterday.

The data, however, points to potential headwinds, according to Progressive Liberal Party Deputy Leader Chester Cooper who said value added tax collections for the quarter are “significantly below budget”.

VAT revenue brought in $199.4m, up 19 percent for the quarter, according to information from the Ministry of Finance.

“My contention is that the VAT revenue is up by 19 percent even though they increased the rate by 60 percent,” Mr Cooper told The Tribune, saying the numbers raise red flags even when accounting for seasonal fluctuations in revenues. “They would have to do a monster second quarter to make up for that short fall. I don’t believe they will.

“We maintain that the so-called expert modeling and massive tax hike itself were ill-advised,” the shadow finance minister said in his statement.

For his part, Mr Turnquest said “performance reporting is not about popping champagne when we are happy with our progress and burying the numbers when we are not.”

He added: “Performance reporting is about full disclosure. It is about upending the culture of closed government and prompting transparency instead.”

This is the first time a quarterly budget performance report on the government’s revenue, expenditure and financing operations has been presented to the public.

“It aligns with global fiscal disclosure standards and best practices,” Mr Turnquest said.

“In the Ministry of Finance, we are proactively working to set a new model for good governance: from the ground up, we are building a culture of openness, access to information and engagement, which is what the public demands and expects. We all know that change takes time, especially within large bureaucracies, but each small step we take in the right direction is cause for encouragement. The launch of quarterly performance reporting is certainly a step in the right direction. The government has a big reform agenda and this is another step forward in fulfilling same.”

The Ministry of Finance also revealed the country’s deficit, which measures the amount by which government spending exceeds revenue, was cut by $56.6m compared to the 2017 fiscal first quarter performance - falling from $108.6m to $52m year-over-year.