Kingdom Centre Says It's Time To Turn Away From Trick Or Treat

INSTEAD of participating in the various Halloween affairs around town, the Kingdom Discipleship Centre is encouraging Bahamians to engage in other wholesome activities that "bring glory and honour to God".

The centre in partnership with the several local churches will be hosting its "Unmasking" outreach event once again. It is scheduled for tomorrow at Windsor Park beginning 6pm.

According to Ambassador Devon Rolle, the event was started to bring awareness and discourage involvement in Halloween activities.

"We have seen in our country and beyond some of the negative activities that our youth have been involved with over decades, like throwing stones and giving poisonous treats instead of sweet treats. So we wanted to start a movement the would discourage that kind of participation," he said.

He said the main aim of the event is to demonstrate unity and the love of God to those who attend.

"We want to worship God and to praise him while also showing forth the positive attributes of Bahamians, especially around this time."

The event is expected to feature a workshop, music, drama, and spoken word declarations.

At last year's "Unmasking", mothers and family members of murder victims were invited to come out for a time of prayer.

"We added as of 2017, a new aspect to our initiative. We observed the rising murder rate and thought it was important for us to use this platform to create greater awareness, he said.

"We need to pray and come together against the spirit of murder in our country. We seek to create a more loving atmosphere with people because we want people to show more love to their neighbour.

"We want to encourage the average Bahamians on all levels to honour God and come together in a fun filled family environment that is spiritual."

Since its inception, KDC's mission has been to move follower from religion to relationship and from tradition to transformation. This is also the thrust of the event.

"I am praying that the persons who attend will take away a great experience with fellow Bahamians. They will have further appreciation for being their brothers keeper and what it means to have a relationship with God.

The event's sub theme this year is 'love over violence' and is the ultimate message organises are sending.

"I hope that would be a mantra that begins to infiltrate the communities. My aim is to always lift up God and the principles of the kingdom," he said.