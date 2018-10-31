Sacred Heart To Hold Steak-Out

SACRED Heart Roman Catholic Church will hold its annual steak-out and mini-fair this Saturday, with organisers announcing fish has now been added to entrée offerings.

The event, which will take place from 11am-5.30pm on the church grounds located at the corner of Shirley Street and Shirley Park, typically draws hundreds of people every year for a fun, family oriented afternoon.

Organisers are gearing up for another successful fair and are happy to offer new additions to their food line up.

“We have truly become known for our delicious steak and chicken dinners at a great price, and we are adding fresh fish dinners this year for the first time,” said Angela Fox, steak-out chairperson.

“We really concentrate on the food and people appreciate the home-style cooking. If you have had our steak and chicken dinners before then you know the fish will be just as excellent. Bring your family and friends and taste them for yourself.”

In addition to food, the event will have a raffle, children’s games, bingo and other activities.

Tickets can be purchased at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church office. Mass is also offered at 6.30 pm following the steak-out. For more information call 326-6004.





