Blaze Hits Rum Cay All-Age School

A suspected electrical malfunction sparked a kitchen fire at the Rum Cay All-Age School on Saturday night making it unlikely that the school will be fit for students when they return to classes this week, Education Minister Jeff Lloyd said yesterday.

As a result, education officials are finalising alternate options for students.

"The establishment of education suffered a setback in Rum Cay last evening (Saturday) when the All-Age School there was hit by fire, which we are advised began in the kitchen as a result of some electrical malfunction," Mr Lloyd said at a press conference yesterday. "We are further advised that the fire was contained to the kitchen area which spared the rest of building from being further damaged."

The school was already set to open on Thursday, several days after the rest of the public schools.

Mr Lloyd said Jolton Johnson, administrator for San Salvador and Rum Cay, has advised that the school, while potentially operable, may not be suitable for occupation on that day.

"And other accommodations are now being finalised with the St Christopher Anglican Church and as well BTC building, both of which have been used in the past when misfortunes of this kind may have visited upon our sister island of Rum Cay," Mr Lloyd said.

He said officials were getting frequent updates on the matter.

He said government officials will be out in full force visiting schools on opening day.

"…The prime minister is slated to visit Exuma and San Salvador tomorrow (Monday) on his visit to the schools. All of our parliamentarians and members of this team will be out and about visiting our schools here in New Providence. And those leaders within our system throughout the Family Islands will be doing so in their respective districts.

"The prime minister has been…informed and updated and will continue to be updated as we get more information. I do believe that in a situation of this kind that an official investigation will be commenced by, I believe, the fire department. I am advised by the Honourable Desmond Bannister, minister of works, that a charter is being arranged for our own government investigation. And I'm sure that a member of the fire brigade will also be accompanying us along with the police to conduct their own investigation, provide a report to the Bahamian people. When that report is available you will know."

The Rum Cay All-Age School has eight students and one teacher.

