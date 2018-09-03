Clarke Ends Her Summer Tour On A High Note

Bahamian No. 1 ranked female player, Sydney Clarke ends her summer tennis tour on the ITF Junior Circuit on a very high note with two singles titles and one doubles title. She also had one runner-up singles finish and a pair of runner-up doubles appearances

Clarke delivered some outstanding performances this summer, as she displayed her dominance once again this past Saturday by defeating her opponent Amy Kaplan of the USA in the Singles Final 3-6, 7-6(8), 6-3 . She also emerged Runner-up in Antigua in the Doubles Final (partnering with Tangia Riley-Codrington of Barbados in all three summer doubles Final appearances) at the ITF Wadadli Bowl Jr. Tournament. The duo fought hard but fell short in a highly competitive match against Jade Marie (USA) and Audrey Moutama (Curacao) 7-5,3-6 (4-10).

The BLTA congratulates Sydney on her amazing performances over the Summer break, as we look forward to more great results in the months ahead.

Sydney is the daughter of Shayvon and Bernard Clarke.