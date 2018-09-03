Moss, Smith One Win Away From The Title In Dominican Summer League

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

KEITHRON Moss and Courtney Smith are now one win away from a championship title in the Dominican Summer League while several other Bahamian players are set to begin their playoff runs in the minor leagues this week.

The DSL Rangers1 took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series against the DSL Rays1 with a 2-0 win yesterday. The Rangers took game one 3-0 before the Rays evened the series in game two (5-3).

The Rangers completed the regular season 48-24 and clinched the Dominican Summer League North division title. Both Rangers teams in the Dominican Republic advanced to the playoffs as DSL Rangers2 (49-21) took the San Pedro division title.

Both Moss and Smith competed in their first seasons with the Rangers organisation since they signed during the last international signing period.

Jazz Chisholm continues his hot streak at the plate with home runs in his last two games as his Visalia Rawhide clinched a playoff spot in the Single A-Advanced California League. Chisholm has hit 3-9 with two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored in the last two games against the Stockton Ports.

The Rawhide clinched the final playoff spot, despite Saturday’s 10th inning loss.

They will host the first home playoff game on Friday September 7, also against the Ports.

Also in the Single A-Advanced Midwest League, Chavez Young and the Lansing Lugnuts have clinched a playoff berth in the Eastern League.

The Lugnuts will host Bowling Green in the first game of their series, on Wednesday, September 5.

Through 35 games with the Rawhide, Chisholm is hitting .317 with a .355 OBP, a .927 OPS, slugging .572, 46 hits, nine home runs, two triples, six doubles, 24 RBI, scored 25 runs with nine stolen bases.

Chisholm was also recently named to the roster of the Salt River Rafters in the Arizona Fall League.

Lucius Fox, who was also named to an AFL roster with the Peoria Javelinas, saw his Montgomery Biscuits clinch a playoff spot in the Double-A Southern League. They open their playoff series Wednesday, September 5 on the road against the Jackson Generals.