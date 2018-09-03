Temporary Court Closures After Chief Justice's Death

THE business of the country's Supreme Court and Magistrates' Court will be impacted this week due to scheduled events in light of the death of Chief Justice Stephen Isaacs.

The Office of the Judiciary announced in a notice at 1pm on Wednesday, September 5, the Supreme Court will close while Magistrates' Court will close at 3pm on Wednesday and 1pm on Thursday.

No matters will be heard in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The courts will also be closed all day Friday. Supreme Court and Magistrates Courts will resume full business operations on Monday, September 10.