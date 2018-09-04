EDITOR, The Tribune.

I noticed recently when travelling that the Liquor Stores at the Lynden Pindling International Airport are no longer duty free. I know in the past they used to be.

As someone who travels fairly frequently, I have noticed that most airports in the world have duty free stores. World Airports are known for their famous duty free stores. Why are the stores in the main international airports in The Bahamas not duty free?

This would be an added boost and revenue for The Bahamas. Tourists wanting to buy last-minute liquors and gifts for themselves and for their family and friends.

Also Bahamians travelling abroad can take liquors and gifts to their family and friends. The stores on Bay Street are duty free. The stores in the international airports should also be duty free.

A TRAVELLING

BAHAMIAN

OBSERVER

Nassau,

August, 2018.