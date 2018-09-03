Ferguson Holds File On Labour Day Tragedy

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

COMMISSIONER of Police Anthony Ferguson has yet to decide what position the Royal Bahamas Police Force will take on the Labour Day tragedy that left four women dead, The Tribune was told.

When contacted yesterday, Chief Superintendent Craig Stubbs, the officer-in-charge of the Traffic Division, acknowledged that the file containing the recommendation of the Department of Public Prosecutions concerning the matter is with the commissioner.

“We’re waiting on the commissioner of police to direct us further,” CSP Stubbs said.

The Tribune could not reach Mr Ferguson for his comment up to press time yesterday.

The Labour Day incident forced the shutdown of the annual parade that celebrates the achievements of workers. The tragedy took place on June 1 when a green Ford F150 vehicle descended down East Street, colliding with the crowd and killing Dianne Elizabeth Ferguson, 55, Kathleen Augusta Fernander, 51, Tabitha Charlene Haye, 41 and Tami Patrice Gibson, 48. About two dozen others were also injured. Police initially said the truck was unmanned, with the driver getting out of the vehicle moments before it mowed into the crowd.

The incident forced the Princess Margaret Hospital into mass casualty mode. Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis gave a national address concerning the event. He also visited the families of the victims.

He said in Parliament: “As our union leaders and workers demonstrated during the march, we are one people united in love. We remain united in this time of tragedy and suffering. May God bring consolation to the bereaved at this time and may He continue to bless our Bahamas.”

Since then, however, some family and friends of the women who were killed have been left to anxiously wait for the RBPF to say what has come out of its investigation into the incident.

In July, a relative of Fernander said the family believes the police investigation has taken too long.

“I still can’t come to grips with what happened,” she said. “We need some closure. What happened and how did it happen?

Some family members have expressed eagerness to meet the driver of the truck whose actions are at the centre of the police investigation.