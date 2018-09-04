Shot Dead At Wheel Of His Car

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN believed to be in his 60s was found dead in his car Tuesday suffering from a gunshot wound.

It marked the first murder of the month and the 64th for the year so far, according to The Tribune’s records.

According to Chief Superintendent of Police Solomon Cash, police were alerted that a man was slumped over in a car parked on the southern side of Plantol Street around 6am. Officers confirmed the report and emergency services personnel pronounced the man dead on scene.

CSP Cash said the man had a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Preliminary investigations led police to believe he was of Haitian descent and lived in the area. Hours after the discovery, CSP Cash told The Tribune police were still combing the streets for clues and had not yet established a motive for the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991, or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS.