Teen Accused Of Fatal Shooting

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A 19-year-old man was arraigned in Magistrate's Court yesterday on charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with a June shooting incident.

Rodman Knowles, of Step Street, Fox Hill, stood before Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged with the June 12 murder of Bernard Ancestor and attempted murder of Tamiko Major.

It is alleged that on the date in question, a gunman from a silver-coloured car opened fire on a group sitting under a tent, wounding two men, one of whom died at the scene.

Knowles, who is represented by attorney Ian Barry Sawyer, was not required to enter a plea to the charges yesterday and the matter was adjourned to December 5 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

However, Mr Sawyer raised an issue with his client being held on remand at Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS), claiming the fact that the deceased in the case was employed as a prison officer, does present cause for concern.

Additionally, he also pointed out that Knowles has been a victim of a shooting incident in the past, and that the perpetrators in that offence are said to also be on remand at BDCS.

In response to the concerns, Magistrate Vogt-Evans ordered that Knowles be isolated while he is on remand for the charges.