Two Arrests After Attempted Theft From Deu Lot

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were arrested by police after reportedly being caught attempting to steal parts from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Drug Enforcement Unit.

Royal Bahamas Police Force press liaison officer, Superintendent Shanta Knowles confirmed the incident took place on Saturday. They are expected to be arraigned today.

Reports that the men were allegedly taking parts from a derelict vehicle circulated on social media earlier this week.

"Police officers did catch two men in the process of attempting to steal parts from a vehicle," Supt Knowles told The Tribune.

"I can't say that it's a derelict vehicle, but I can say it was a vehicle parked in the Drug Enforcement Unit parking lot on Thompson Boulevard. Those men were taken into custody.

"They are going to be charged," she added. "They are expected to be arraigned Tuesday."