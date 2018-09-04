Woman Attacked Near Atlantis

By MORGAN ADDERLEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
madderley@tribunemedia.net
A MAN is expected to be arraigned today in connection with the alleged physical assault of a woman near Atlantis resort’s parking lot.
Multiple videos and photos of the incident went viral on social media over the weekend. It is unclear what started the incident, but some claimed on social media reports the man “body-slammed” the woman to the ground.
One 24-second clip features a woman lying on the wet ground, with what appears to be a stream of blood flowing from her head.
The camera then pans to a man dressed in black. The person recording the video alleges this man is the woman’s attacker.
In another 20-second video, an ambulance, police car, and crowd of people can be seen in the area.
“Chile (sic) das a woman. N* have road rage and body slam her three times,” a woman recording can be heard saying.
“Oh, she bleeding,” the woman adds.
Superintendent Shanta Knowles told The Tribune yesterday that an arraignment will be held today.
“The Paradise Island matter, yes the gentlemen in that is… expected to be arraigned tomorrow (Tuesday),” Supt Knowles said. “But I’m told her injuries were not serious.”
Comments
joeblow 9 hours, 9 minutes ago
...yet another product of a failed educational system and most likely a single parent home!
CaptainCoon 7 hours, 5 minutes ago
more than 65% of the population is the product of a single parent home. SAD!
bogart 6 hours, 17 minutes ago
Why is it so many single parent ......ESPECIALLY WHEN THERE ARE SO MANY CHURCHES AND PASTORS..AN ELDERS...AN... DEACONS....DEACONESSES....ARCH DEACONS....APOSTLES....ALTER SERVERS...ACOLYTES.....CHURCH USHERS...REVERENDS....REVEREND DOCTORS....BISHOPS....PRIESTS.....PASTORS....CHURCH CHOIRS.....FIRST LADIES....ALL PREACHING THE VIRTUES OF ...HOLY MATRIMONY......mussey couple churches almost as many as number shops on every street corner in many neighbourhoods......SO WHAT HAPPEN TO THE VIRTUES OF HOLY MATRIMONY....????
rawbahamian 4 hours, 42 minutes ago
Bogart, the reason there are so many single parent homes is because girls are being raised to think that having children traps men and their wallets or if they haven't had a child by 20 then they 'muss be sissy' or having children proves they are 'real' women ! This of course only happens to the ones that have single digit I.Q. 's or just dumb as a stump ! They were taught by their valueless, moraless, money grabbing mothers !
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID