Man Guilty Of Laundering Money In $66,000 Scheme

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 23-year-old man yesterday pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering in connection with a $66,000 theft scheme carried out by his girlfriend over a seven-month period earlier this year.

L'Shabazz Forbes, who stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney, was initially charged with three counts of theft and one count of money laundering .

However, prosecutors yesterday proceeded with only the count of laundering.

Forbes' girlfriend, Krystal Rolle, 23, last month stood accused of stealing a total of $66,585.84 from her former employer and funnelling the funds through the couple's bank accounts.

Rolle's former employer discovered the scheme after being questioned by the bank about various transfers made from the company's credit card to at least two RBC accounts.

According to account records, $11,579.94 of the sum was stolen by Rolle, while concerned with Forbes, between Tuesday, January 30, and Thursday, March 1.

Forbes had maintained a not guilty plea, but when presented with the new charge schedule yesterday, he entered a guilty plea to the offence.

Prosecutors yesterday said Forbes, with the proceeds derived from the scheme, started a party supply business, ultimately purchasing 30 folding chairs and a total of 19 tables.

The furniture and other equipment has since been turned over to the police.

Forbes, through his attorney Jomo Campbell, expressed a level of remorse for his actions.

He also told the court he has already started to compensate his girlfriend's former employer for the amount transferred to him.

However, the court yesterday ruled the claim could only be considered if notice of the arrangement was given by the complainant in the case.

The matter was adjourned to September 18 at 10am for sentencing.