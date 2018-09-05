No Team Picked Yet For Promised Bpl Probe

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

MORE than two weeks after the former board of Bahamas Power and Light disintegrated, details remain scarce about the investigation Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis pledged to launch into the board's meltdown.

"He hasn't appointed a team," press secretary Anthony Newbold said when asked who Dr Minnis has chosen to investigate the matter yesterday. "As he said, he will, but no he hasn't done so yet."

Asked if Dr Minnis regards the matter with any urgency, Mr Newbold said: "What needs to happen is the board of BPL and management needs to make sure we have electricity every day. He hasn't said when he's likely to (choose investigators). He's committed to doing that and he will but there's no timeline on that."

Relationships between factions of the former board frayed over a variety of issues.

The two sides made damaging allegations about one another during their very public spat.

Following a tour of the Grand Lucayan resort in Grand Bahama two weeks ago, Dr Minnis promised a "proper investigation" into the saga will take place.

He said at the time: "I have met this morning with the past BPL board members, had a very great meeting with them and I have informed them that in light of what has been transpiring, that the government will initiate a proper investigation into the BPL saga and when we complete that investigation that will be made readily available."

Since Dr Minnis' announcement, several observers have urged him to appoint independent investigators whose conclusions won't be dismissed as partisan. Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip "Brave" Davis called on him to request that Auditor General Terrance Bastian conduct the investigation.

During yesterday's briefing, Mr Newbold also said Dr Minnis will travel to Turks & Caicos on Thursday morning as the government considers an investment application from the brand that operates the Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa.

"Beaches is a part of the Sandals' brand," he noted. "They are considering whether they will bring that brand to The Bahamas."

The permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, a senior policy advisor, the minister of tourism and the director of investments will travel with Dr Minnis on the trip.

Sandals has two resorts in the Bahamas already, one in New Providence and the other in Exuma.