Suspect Denies Pi Assault

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday after he pleaded not guilty to an assault charge in connection with an alleged attack on a woman at a Paradise Island parking lot over the weekend.

Romeo Cartwright, 44, of King Fish Road appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney facing one count of assault concerning the incident.

It is alleged that on Saturday, September 1, he intentionally and unlawfully committed the offence.

He was denied bail and remanded to the Department of Correctional Services to await trial.

However, he has the right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

He returns to court for trial on September 18.