Art Of Graphix: Designing By Its True Definitions

Getting thrown into the world of graphic design can sometimes feel like learning a new language. There are countless technical terms that can seem perplexing at the best of times but, if you are confused, never fear as words are evolving each day.

So whether you are a new designer, just a little curious or simply trying to decipher your designer’s e-mails, relax as I define a few common terms that leave a framework for understanding.

Typography

The artistic arrangement of type that is readable and visually appealing. Typography or typefaces are used in a way that helps to better visually communicate ideas.

Display Type

It is designed with the objective of attracting attention. Think of movie titles on posters, article titles in magazines, newspaper headlines.

Hierarchy

The visual arrangement of design in a way that suggests importance. For example, making a title big and bold to ensure it attracts more attention than a small, lightly coloured image caption.

Orphans and Widows

The words or short lines that appear by themselves at the top or bottom of a column of type.

Palette

The selection of colours chosen for design.

Monochrome

A colour scheme from only one colour, including lighter and darker tones of that colour.

Analogous

A colour scheme built from three colours that are next to each other on the colour wheel.

Complementary

A colour scheme built from two colours that sit opposite each other on the colour wheel.

Triadic

A colour scheme built out of three colours equally spaced around the colour wheel.

CMYK

CMYK, or “Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, Key”, is a colour model that is used for print purposes. CMYK is a subtractive colour, which means we begin with white and end up with black. So, as we add more colour, the result turns darker.

RGB

RGB, or “Red, Green, Blue”, is a colour model that is used for on-screen purposes. RGB is an additive colour, meaning that when mixing colours, we start with black and end up with white as more colour is added.

Pantone (PMS)

The “Pantone Matching System” is a standardised system of colours for printing. Every Pantone shade is numbered, making it much easier for people to reference and identify exact shades of colour.

Warm Colours

These colours tend to feel cozier, friendlier and more cheerful.

Colour Theory

The study of how colours make people feel and respond. Certain colours tend to evoke certain subconscious emotions and feelings.

Gradient

A gradual change in colour from one tone to another. Two common types of gradients are the linear gradient, where each colour sits on opposite sides of the frame, and a radial gradient where one colour sits in the middle and another at the edge.

Opacity

The degree of transparency an element has. The lower the opacity, the more transparent an element.

Resolution

The amount of detail an image has. Generally speaking, the higher your resolution, the better your images appear and the more detail is rendered. Whereas lower resolution images or graphics tend to appear blurry, pixelated or muddy.

Contrast

The degree of difference between two juxtaposed elements. Some other common types of contrast are dark versus light; thick versus thin; and rough versus smooth.

Saturation

The degree of intensity and vividness of a colour. For example, a low-saturation colour may appear paler and faded, whereas a more heavily saturated colour may appear more vibrant and colourful.

Stock Photo

A professionally-shot photograph available online for licensing. Stock photos are usually used in lieu of hiring a photographer.

Brand

A collection of concepts, ideas and emotions that encapsulate your company’s values and ethos. A brand is a mix of all the fine conceptual details that make up the company. This can include items such as a logo, business cards, letterheads, uniforms, packaging design, etc.

Logotype

A type of logo where the name of the company is designed in a visual way. Think of brands such as Google, Ikea and Disney.

Brandmark

A type of logo design where a symbol is used in place of the company name. Brand marks are commonly accompanied by a logotype, but not always.

Thumbnail Sketch

Thumbnail sketches are rough drawings of potential design concepts or solutions. These sketches are used to visualise and grow various ideas and concepts by hand before moving to the screen.

Grid

A framework made up of evenly divided, intersecting columns and rows. Grids help designers to align and arrange elements in a quicker, neater and more consistent way.

Texture

When it comes to design, texture can refer to the actual tactile surface of a design, or the visual tactility of your design. By layering textured images and graphics over your design, you can often create a visual appearance of tactility that mirrors actual texture.

White Space

Also called “negative space”, white space refers to the areas of a design that are not filled with content. White space is an important design element as it helps to let a design “breath”, helps avoid overly complicated designs, and keeps designs looking clean.

Die Cut

The process of cutting areas of your printed design in various shapes to create unique effects. Die cuts are created after printing, and are classed as a finishing process.

Foil Stamping

The heat-pressing application of foil to certain parts of a design to give them a shiny, metallic finish.

Letter pressing

The process of using metal plates to press a design into the surface of paper to create dimensional indentations.

Lorem Ipsum

Also known as “dummy copy”, lorem ipsum is a generic filler text used when the real text is not available. It is used as place holder text to demonstrate how a design will look once the real body copy has been included.

Well, there you have it. That is a small dise of the more common terms you might encounter when working with (or as) a graphic designer.

Whether you are a designer or not, do keep in mind that while the terminology is important, it is not the be all and end all.

Some definitions adapt to different circumstances, so keep your eyes peeled for new concepts and ideas, but keep an open mind. There is never any shame in asking others to help clarify any particular concept that you are unsure of. Or, if all else fails, Google away.

Until we meet again, fill your life with memories rather than regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game.

NB: Columnist welcomes feedback at deedee21bastian@gmail.com

ABOUT COLUMNIST: Ms Deidre M Bastian is a professionally trained Graphic Designer/ Marketing Coordinator with qualifications of MSc, BSc, ASc. She has trained at institutions such as: Miami Lakes Technical Centre, Success Training College, College of The Bahamas, Nova Southeastern University, Learning Tree International, Langevine International and Synergy Bahamas.