Bahamas Gains Boost At Family Convention

The Bahamas gained significant exposure at the weekend from the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation sponsoring a pool party at a major Orlando-based family expo and convention.

The "Party in da Backyard", held at the pool of the Gaylord Palms Resort, was part of the Ministry's sponsorship of the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion (ATJFR) Expo and Convention.

The sounds, and colourful costumes, of Junkanoo at the Bahamas-styled party captured the attention of hundreds in the pool and surrounding area over the Labour Day weekend. Members of the Ministry's Florida marketing and communications team distributed t-shirts, cowbells and whistles to those in attendance.

The Bahamas also exhibited at the four-day ATJFR Expo, which drew a crowd of thousands. The Bahamas' booth was shared by its co-sponsor, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line.

At The Bahamas booth, Expo attendees were encouraged to sign up to win round-trip airline tickets from Florida to The Bahamas, courtesy of Bahamasair, or a cruise to Grand Bahama from the Port of Palm Beach via Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line.

The Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion is in its 15th year, and was created to be a multi-generational fun, educational and entertaining weekend for African-American families. The event is the brainchild of Tom Joyner, host of the syndicated radio show, Tom Joyner Morning Show, which is heard in more than 100 US cities. Mr Joyner is also the founder of Reach Media.

The Bahamas Tourist Office team at the event included Betty Bethel-Moss, director of marketing for Florida; Anita Johnson-Patty, general manager, global communications; Prescott Young, area manager, Houston; Jeannie Gibson, manager, global communications; Tina Lee, district manager, Florida; Adrian Kemp and Phylia Shivers, senior marketing representatives, Florida.