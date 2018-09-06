Bahamians Chosen For Young Leaders Scheme

THE US Embassy Nassau is pleased to announce the three Bahamians selected to participate in the prestigious Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI).

The US State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs funds the initiative, which is implemented by Meridian International Centre.

The programme will bring 250 business and social entrepreneurs from Latin America and the Caribbean to the United States in September to collaborate with counterparts in businesses and organisations in 20 cities across the United States. Through this exchange programme, fellows will advance their entrepreneurial ventures and build leadership skills to effectively contribute to social and economic development in their communities.

Up to 60 US hosts will be able to visit their fellows in-country to provide guidance on their action plans while expanding their own contacts and markets abroad.

The 2018 YLAI professional fellows were selected through a competitive application process, which attracted 2,500 applications.

These 250 business and social entrepreneurs represent 36 countries throughout Latin America and the Caribbean and focus on topics including, but not limited to, agriculture, clean energy, consulting, e-commerce, education, entrepreneurship development and support, food and beverage, health care, hospitality, marketing and branding, mobile applications, and women and youth empowerment.

One of The Bahamas' selections is Paul Frazier Jr, founder and president of Gravitas Bahamas, a company that seeks to keep young talent in The Bahamas through scholarships, networking events, and culture and education programmes. He is also the founder and managing director of Frazier & Associates Ltd, a small accounting services and business consultancy firm, and is the financial controller for Freeport Ship Services Limited.

Another selection is Regina Smith, founder and managing director of Firehouse Spice Company, a Nassau-based business that produces spices, peppers, and marinades. Ms Smith established the company to encourage, promote, and sustain the growth and development of unique and authentically Bahamian products. Previously, Ms Smith worked as a special projects and education officer at the Bahamas National Trust, and she assisted with The Shark Campaign and the opening of the Leon Levy Native Plant Preserve.

LaTravalia "Tray" Williams, founder of Wing Ding Carry Out, a restaurant in Freeport is the third Bahamian participant. In addition to providing quality customer service, Wing Ding aims to help its community by having a locally-sourced menu with affordable prices. Ms Williams also works with Do Something, which assists members of her community with small financial needs and sets up programmes to help young residents find employment or become entrepreneurs. She is currently studying at the University of The Bahamas.

The YLAI programme will begin on September 20 in Detroit, Michigan, followed by four-week fellowships throughout the United States. The programme concludes in Washington, DC. Fellows will return to their ventures with new skills, resources, ongoing support from US counterparts, and an improved network, strengthening business ties between the US and Latin America and the Caribbean.