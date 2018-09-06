'Clear My Brother's Name' After Police Alert

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THE sister of a man relatives claim was mistakenly sought by police for a crime in which he says he was not involved wants the Royal Bahamas Police Force to publicly clear her brother of any wrongdoing before "the streets take him".

Jayde Rahming-Souffrant told The Tribune her family is "living in constant fear" over the potential harm her 26-year-old brother, Marco Culmer, now faces.

"When the police themselves aren't picking him up for no reason, everything that was once normal in his life has now been turned around," she claimed.

According to Mrs Rahming-Souffrant, in May her brother was named as a wanted suspect in connection with a homicide being investigated by police.

A wanted poster was circulated across the country, identifying Mr Culmer as a resident of Fox Hill with a medium-heavy build and dark complexion.

Mrs Rahming-Souffrant said these characteristics did not match her brother.

In a letter addressed to Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson, dated May 17, and forwarded to The Tribune by Mrs Rahming-Souffrant's legal representatives, the sister claimed that despite the disparities in the wanted poster, she personally escorted her brother to Central Detective Unit as a means of exonerating him on May 7.

"Marco is described as residing in Fox Hill, with a medium-heavy build and dark complexion," the letter noted.

"However, this does not describe my brother. Not only does he not reside in Fox Hill as he lives on Hay Street east his entire life, but he is of slim build with a medium complexion.

"It is displeasing to our family to have Marco undergo this treatment despite the fact that he did not meet the description of the person of interest.

"Even further, after he was cleared of any part in the alleged crime, his photo continued to be circulated on the news as a murder suspect," his sister claimed.

"Marco has been in fear of his life since (May 13). As a father of two young children, Marco is afraid to even have his children in his vehicle with him in transit to school," Mrs Rahming-Souffrant said in her letter.

"Furthermore, Marco is a self-employed mechanic who has established a good reputation among his clients. The image portrayed in the media, that is, as a murder suspect, greatly impacts how his clients now view him, despite his assertion of innocence.

"This is further aggravated by the fact that Marco is still being treated as a criminal."

His sister claimed Mr Culmer was arrested several times between May 8 and early July, saying during one alleged incident on July 9 her brother "was held, placed in the back seat of a car, cursed at and talked to."

She said the circumstances have placed her brother in a position where he doesn't trust the police and is terrified by what could happen to him on the street.

Mrs Rahming-Souffrant wrote that she has reached out to police seeking help with no results.

The letter continued: "Sir, I am writing as a scared and frustrated sister. What are we supposed to do in a matter like this when we have followed the necessary procedures in rectifying the situation?

"We are not pleased with the nonchalant assistance we have received thus far. As such, we are forced to seek legal action on this matter."

Mrs Rahming-Souffrant implored the RBPF to take steps towards issuing an adequate and proper retraction.

"Just as a flyer was made identifying him, we expect one to exonerate him immediately," she said.

"We do not want any private apologies.

"This situation was made publicly and viral so the correction must be done as such.

"Further, I expect that we be issued a formal apology in regard to this matter," she added.

The Tribune contacted RBPF officials yesterday for comment, but was unsuccessful in confirming whether Commissioner Ferguson had received a copy of Mrs Rahming-Souffrant's letter.