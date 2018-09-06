Pmh Halts Surgeries After Acs Break Down

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
ELECTIVE surgeries at Princess Margaret Hospital have been postponed this week due to nonfunctioning air-conditioning units, the Public Hospitals Authority confirmed yesterday.
Judy Terrell, PHA director of communications, told The Tribune the hospital’s capital development unit was on the ground effecting repairs - the benefits of which would be felt as early as today.
“We’re in the process of doing repairs to the a/c unit in the theatre. We’re continuing with all other surgeries, emergency surgeries and medically required surgeries are being facilitated.
“It’s something we’re working on with a long-term solution in sight, and the benefits of repair work will be able to be felt tomorrow.”
Ms Terrell continued: “The way we’re addressing it now offers a long-term solution. But elective surgeries have been postponed as the hospital’s capital development unit seeks to repair non-functioning ac units in the theatre.”
A “back-up” air-conditioning system was installed at the Princess Margaret Hospital in May to replace the hospital’s faulty unit in the short-term.
Elective surgeries at PMH were postponed at the time due to the malfunctioning air-conditioning system.
Hospital administrator Mary Lightbourne-Walker confirmed the Critical Care Block (CCB), which houses the adult and neonatal intensive care unit and operating theatres, was “uncomfortably warm” as a result.
The CCB also contains the PMH laboratory, administrative offices, food court and reception area, accident and emergency, imaging services and the ambulatory department.
At the time, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said another unit had been ordered to ultimately replace that malfunctioning system.
He explained the unit, along with the installation of the back-up system, should provide a “permanent fix for what has been a vexing problem.”
Comments
joeblow 6 hours, 7 minutes ago
At the rate things break down at that hospital one must ask if anyone does maintenance on anything that requires it?
proudloudandfnm 5 hours, 58 minutes ago
Take the money you're using to bukld that stupid bulkhead at Clifton and that stadium and build a new hospital man. Shit. PMH kills more people than it saves...
TalRussell 3 hours, 53 minutes ago
Ma Comrades, if the surgical theater at PMH, has no air condo - speaks volumes of there being no working freezer keep bodies cold in freezers - which means Imperial red shirts cabinet will once again be packing bodies into freezer units out in hospital's parking lot... same bodies Dr. Duane wants families pay $700, before obtaining body release form.
DDK 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
You need a bigger milk carton!
TheMadHatter 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
These are the most trouble-prone air conditioners IN THE WORLD.
Can Govt or someone PLEASE post here the name brand/s of these units so we can ALL AVOID BUYING THEM.
No. Of course not. Bahamians as always will be left in ignorance.
TalRussell 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
by TalRussell
DDK 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
LOL!
bogart 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
.....might not be the brand .......some familarity with industrial items.....They require servicing ....periodically.....just like Bahamasair planes....Post Office air conditioners....medical mechinery......Defence Force boats....BEC engines....When da pore Bahamian taxpayers money has to go to pay gr all da contracts....Construction projects...like 300% Cost overruns....waste treatment plant Gladstone Rd...BAseball playing field....clinice too big for family island....then the peoples tax money gets diverted from basic peoples things....
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID