Technical Institute Offers Vocational Certificates

RUTHNELL Technical Institute, formerly Total Education Centre, is now officially registered with the National Accreditation and Equivalency Council of the Bahamas to offer technical certificate programmes in nine vocational fields.

The institute introduced its board of directors yesterday including its new chairman, Pleasant Bridgewater, an attorney in Grand Bahama. Former parliamentarian Lindy Russell and Global Tech Systems Limited serves as board members.

Prior to the name change, TEC opened its doors in 2005 to assist senior high schoolers who had been dismissed from school for academic and behavioural reasons.



More than 1200 people have completed the technical programme over the past 13 years at TEC. Under new name, the institution will reopen on September 10 with an enrolment of nearly 100 students this year.

Ms Bridgewater said that she looks forward to serving as chairman.



"I welcome the opportunity to be a part of this institution," she said. "I believe being at the helm, I have an opportunity to impact such a wonderful institution, and impact positively in the community of Grand Bahama, but also the Bahamas."

She said commended Fred Delancy and Rev Lindy Russell for their dedication and commitment to improving the lives of young people. "I am impressed with the fervour in which they moved forward in promoting the welfare of young people, and not only young people, but troubled young people… because when we have young people out there making positive contributions then it all goes well for the development and future of our country."

Ms Bridgewater also noted registration with NAECOB is significant. "It is important for the public to know that…we are ready and qualified to offer technical education to the wider community," she said.

Selina Hall-Glinton, sales and marketing manager of Global Tech Systems Limited, said there have been challenges finding the talent pool of persons in technology field.

"We are excited to serve on the board at RTI and to partner with them and serve as mentor to ensure we have a growing workforce that can support the needs of the community," she said.

Mr Delancy announced RTI is offering certificate programmes in auto service technology, cosmetology and barbering, carpentry and construction technology, and digital electronics, among others.

He noted they expect to also introduce other training programmes such as agriculture and computer technology in the future.

Mr Delancy indicated that major industrial companies support their programme, including the BORCO Foundation Technical Institute, the Freeport Container Port Welding and Mechanical Training Programme, and Hotel Training Programme for Grand Lucaya Hotel.

Principal Shanny Bowe stated that they will continue to provide the pre-technology certificate and high school diploma programme to their students, as well as a technical certificate programme.

The new training year will begin on September 10 at 9.30am. There is a registration fee and monthly fee.