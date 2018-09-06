Us Trio Held After $50,000 Undeclared

THREE American men were arrested on Tuesday after they allegedly failed to declare more than $50,000 in US currency, police said.

The men, ages 37, 42 and 46, were arrested shortly after 4pm. Police said the trio presented themselves to a US Border Control officer at Lynden Pindling International Airport and failed to declare the true amount of currency in their possession. The officers conducted a search of the men and recovered $51,355 in cash.

The men were taken into custody and handed over to police. They are expected to be formally charged in court.

Police also said a Kemp Road resident was arrested on Tuesday night on suspicion of committing an armed robbery.

Shortly after 11pm, a man and woman were walking on East Bay Street near Fowler Street, when they were approached by two men, one armed with a firearm, who robbed them of cash and jewelry before running away.

A short time later, police arrested a man in connection with this incident.

Investigations are ongoing.