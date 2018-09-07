A Great Loss To The Legal Fraternity

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

THE legal fraternity has suffered a great loss of a man who contributed "mightily" to the profession in both private practice and public service, Official Opposition Leader Philip "Brave" Davis said yesterday of Chief Justice Stephen Isaacs.

Isaacs' body laid in state yesterday at the Supreme Court in Bank Lane where many dignitaries came to pay respects.

These included acting Chief Justice Vera Watkins, Attorney General Carl Bethel, Deputy Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest, Immigration Minister Brent Symonette and Social Services and Urban Development Minister Frankie Campbell among others.

"He contributed mightily to the legal profession both when he was in private practice and when he came in to give public service as a registrar and then latterly as a judge and then reaching the zenith of the profession as I call it," the Progressive Liberal Party Leader told reporters yesterday

"His life is truly illustrative of what it is about circumstances of life. We very often allow our circumstances to inhibit us and not allowing us to reach our full potential because we cower in the face of challenges.

"The life of Stephen Isaacs speaks to overcoming challenges, speaks to the courage and the will to move one's self and not allow circumstances to define him or herself, but rather to demonstrate the true character of being in the human spirit."

A state funeral for Isaacs will be held today at 11am at Christ Church Cathedral.

The country is now, until after the funeral service, in a state of mourning, the Cabinet Office has announced.

Isaacs died on August 24 at the age of 63, two weeks after he was sworn in to the post of Chief Justice left vacant by the retirement of Sir Hartman Longley last year.