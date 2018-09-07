American Trio Fined For Failure To Disclose

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THREE American men were each ordered to pay $1,000 in fines or face three months in prison for failing to declare over $50,000 in cash to US Border Patrol agents earlier this week.

Additionally, Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain ordered the $51,355 Josue Gil, and brothers Umang and Sid Shah failed to declare on Tuesday to be surrendered to the Crown.

Upon payment of their fines, the trio will be turned over to immigration authorities and returned to their home country.

According to initial reports from police, shortly after 4pm, the three men presented themselves to a US Border Control officer at Lynden Pindling International Airport, but failed to declare the amount of currency they had in their possession.

The officers conducted a search of the men and recovered $51,355 in cash.