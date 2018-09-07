One Dead After Double Shooting In Fox Hill

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

ONE man is dead following a drive-by double shooting in Fox Hill, Friday morning.

The homicide marked the second murder of the month and the 65th for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

According to police reports, a group of men were sitting in front of a tree on Dorsett Street shortly after 9am when a dark coloured Kia Sportage jeep drove towards them. Passengers in the Kia reportedly opened fire in the direction of the men, hitting two of them before the jeep sped away. The injured men were taken to the Princess Margret Hospital by private vehicle, police said.

One of the victims died at the hospital of his injuries, while the second man was treated and released.

Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash said the motive behind this latest homicide is not yet known.

However, he said police would provide additional information pertaining to the case as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991, or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS.