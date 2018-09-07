0

Pmh Set For Major Renovations

Improvements underway at the Radiology Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital.

As of Friday, September 7, 2018

THE PUBLIC Hospitals Authority yesterday announced major renovations to prepare for the installation of state of the art equipment at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

In a statement on Friday, the PHA advised digital X-ray equipment will be installed on September 17, and a new 64 slice CT-Scanner will be installed in October.

“Major improvements underway at the Radiology Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital, as the first two of four of the hospital’s X-Ray suites are currently being renovated in preparation for the installation of new state-of-the-art digital X-ray equipment,” the statement read. “Additionally, work has commenced in the CT-SCAN Room ahead of the installation of a new 64-slice Computed Tomography Scanner which is expected to effect a substantial improvement in accuracy over the 16-slice CT-SCANNER currently in use in the Radiology Department.”

Upgrades include: new lead lined doors for radiation protection, the installation of medical gases infrastructure to support life sustaining measures for patients undergoing diagnostic tests, new ceiling tiles, a new paint job, new flooring, and upgrades to the department’s electrical systems.

Once complete the PMH Radiology Project will have completely upgraded the hospital to a fully digital X-ray and Diagnostic Imaging platform.

