Police Seeking Help Finding Missing Man

Police have issued a missing persons bulletin for Kirkland Franks – last known address in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

He is described as being 46 years old, 5’9” tall, with a dark brown complexion, brown eyes, of medium build and with a bald head.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the police at the Police Control Room 350-3014/6, National Crime Prevention Office 302-8430/1 or Crime Stoppers 352-1919, 350-3106/9, Family Islands (242) 300-8476.