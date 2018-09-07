Seven Arrests After Drug And Gun Finds

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

SEVEN people were arrested in the Freeport area by police for drug, firearm, and ammunition possession.

ASP Terecita Pinder reported that officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit and Rapid Response Unit conducted a joint operation called "Black Out" on Wednesday between 4pm and 11pm.

Officers executed search warrants on several residences, which resulted in the seizure of a 9mm pistol with eight rounds of ammunition, 49 packages of suspected cocaine, cash in the amount of $1,699, as well as 23 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and five rounds of .38 ammunition, and two packages of suspected marijuana.

Investigations are continuing into the matters.