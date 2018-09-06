Student’S Beating: Police To Investigate

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
POLICE and the Ministry of Education are investigating an incident at a public school where a boy was allegedly beaten by an administrator.
The announcement of the investigation came after advocacy group Rights Bahamas called on the Minnis administration and the Ministry of Education to address an incident of corporal punishment at C H Reeves Junior High School as a violation of both human rights and child laws.
A boy was reportedly beaten by an official after he allegedly verbally disrespected his teacher on Tuesday morning.
Since then, a photo purportedly of his visibly bruised posterior has been circulated on social media.
“The Ministry of Education’s attention is drawn to an image circulating (on) social media of what appears to be a child’s exposed buttocks with a caption that indicated a presumed beating of the child at one of our public junior high schools,” the ministry noted in a statement issued yesterday.
“The ministry has commenced an investigation in the matter and will be making a public statement when that investigation concludes. In the meantime, the ministry advises that it acknowledges, respects and protects the inherent (dignity) and sacred value of all persons. It guards most especially the critical values of the very vulnerable children in its care, and is most jealous of its responsibility to ensure their safety and optimum health - be it physical, psychological, mental, spiritual, intellectual, social and cultural.
“Therefore, the ministry will not tolerate, in any circumstances, the maltreatment, abuse or neglect of any child or person under its jurisdiction whatsoever, howsoever. To the extent that the Ministry becomes aware that any such illegal, unethical or unacceptable behaviour has been or is being committed, it will be addressed with the swiftest repudiation and sanction by this ministry.”
Meanwhile Rights Bahamas Education Committee Chairman Dawrin Thompson told The Tribune he suspected the photo was initially shared among the student’s family, but has since gone viral.
“School just opened on Monday,” Mr Thompson said. “Allegedly a young man was beaten at C H Reeves. It was reported the young man said things to his teacher, and the vice principal took action and beat him, which caused bruising on his posterior.
“There are also pictures of his posterior posted being circulated in FB (Facebook) groups,” Mr Thompson said, “and that’s considered pornographic. The family were probably not being aware of what they were doing at the time.”
In a statement yesterday, Mr Thompson and Ronelle King, chairwoman of RB’s Committee for Gender Equality and the Rights of the Child, called on officials to publicly correct the incident - which they dubbed a violation of the student’s human rights.
The pair cited the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights – international treaties the Bahamas has acceded to, as well as the Child Protection Act.
“Rights Bahamas also calls on the staff of C H Reeves to revisit corporal punishment methods within their school,” the statement read.
“We instead suggest that the school adopt an inclusive punishment method that does not include the public degradation of students within their system. These methods can include, but are not limited to; after school programmes, counseling and community consultation, NGO involvement in after-school programme implementation.”
It continued: “It has been proven that implementing non-physical methods of punishment within schools positively reinforces effective communication practices and reduces the tendencies of violent problem resolution.”
RB called on the public to stop sharing alleged pictures of the student as it was considered pornographic.
Corporal punishment is a hot button issue for the country with fierce proponents on both sides.
Section 62 of the Child Protection Act outlaws physical abuse; however, Section 110 of the Penal Code outlines conditions for the use of force in correcting a child for misconduct.
An Inter-American Development Bank study last year ranked the Bahamas high among countries in the Caribbean that have tolerance or understanding for hitting women or correcting children with physical punishment.
The report was titled “How safe are Caribbean Homes for Women and Children? - Attitudes toward Intimate Partner Violence and Corporal Punishment.”
In response to the question of whether to correct a child who misbehaves was it necessary to hit or physically punish a child, more than 70 percent of Bahamians said it was “always” or “most often” or “sometimes” necessary.
Nearly 80 percent of Bahamians said they had “always,” “most often” or “sometimes” been hit or physically punished as a child to correct bad behaviour.
In March, Education Minister Jeff Lloyd told The Tribune children should be beaten in schools only if all other options have been exhausted and in the most egregious of circumstances.
His comments came after a district superintendent in West Grand Bahama and Bimini, in reaction to a viral video of a child in agony from complications stemming from an alleged beating by a school administrator two years ago, said the practice may be discontinued.
At the time, Mr Lloyd said education officials may revise school policies on corporal punishment, insisting modern research shows it to be an ineffective way of disciplining children.
Yesterday, police said the matter is being investigated.
Comments
tell_it_like_it_is 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
I support corporal punishment but I think that it should limited to the hands. Way back when... I remember an administrator who they called 'ole man Archer' (he was like 90 - at least it felt that way) who all students were afraid of but he only disciplined in the hands with his cane.
No student ever felt abused and there were never any marks, but everyone were always on their P's and Q's when he passed by. [But alas, that was a different time and a different generation!]
John 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
But yet we have triple digit murders for almost a decade! And a teacher/ administrator tries to discipline a child and teach him manners and respect that he obviously did not learn at home and he/she gets called out and dragged over the coals. In my days in school if you got a beating from a teacher and went home and complain about it you got another cut hip. The rationale was , "da teacher ain't gone beat you for nothing." And you ain't ger be going about making me shame. Then a few years down the road or even less than that, this same boy start smoking dope and start acting like his head twist on wrong. The parent can no longer discipline him. So the police are called for whom this time?
bogart 3 hours, 1 minute ago
See ....Tribune article... 'School beaings must be very last resort' Monday, March5 , 2018 by Rashad Rolle. See 1st paragraph "Children should be beaten in schools only if all other options have been exhausted and in the most egregious of circumstances, Education Minister, Jeff Lloysd, pictured has said." In the article it alas refers to University rrsearch in Bahamian homes that 77% of children gets spznked. Where Human Rights group is involved it appears dat this child may likely be a Haitian child, close knit shanty town communities where it seems that they dont gets spanked....but it is the law in Bahamian govt school.....so da Minister who says that all children innthe Bahamas must get schooling an no school officials must ask nationality whether they or parents lrgally here....now has to decide .....
licks2 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
I suggest that you go to UB and read that research for yourself. . .that research referred to homes within the whole Caribbean. . .NOT SCHOOLS!! If Darwin takes time to read those conventions that he so readily refer to he would see that he is way off in his statements!! The Bahamas refused to take on a few articles in that convention. . .not spanking a child at all was one of them!! If Darwin them take time to read and not just shooting their mouths off they will find that the S.C. McPherson Long QT death case was already taken to court and the teacher was acquitted!! The new policy for the government school was only administration were to beat STUDENTS!! THAT CASE AND RULING WAS ABOUT 18 YEARS AGO!
John 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
So its ok for a student to verbally abuse teachers and/or administrators.. should he have just been kicked out of school or suspended?
licks2 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
Mr. Thompson seem to be a loosed cannon with a chip on his shoulder for Bahamian governments. . .he is not born Bahamian. . .came here as a child from DR. . .he had no automatic status. . .even though he grew up here from aged 5 years. . .he came up on the case where he had no rights to Bahamian status unless adopted by his DR mother's Bahamian husband!! The Bahamian government gave him all benefit as any Bahamian child. . .he found himself in limbo because he had no easement rout into citizenship!! He found himself a DR citizen. . .with no right to Bahamian citizenship! I understand the pressure he had being the "outside" person in his family. . .as it related to mother and siblings becoming citizens. He needs to slow the hell down and read those conventions carefully before shooting off his mouth in public. . .he is very brilliant. . .but soooo misguided. . .
bogart 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
PEOPLE WE MISSING OUT ...SOMETING HERE............BIG TIME.......... HUMAN RIGHTS GROUP .....CITING DIS LAW....DIS CONVENTION FOR DA CHILD..........MUDDA TEC.... SIC DRED...............SO MONKEY ONCLE.......WHAT HAPPENED TO THE RIGHTS OF THE .....SCHOOL TEACHER....??????...VERBALLY ABUSED....THREATENED....DEMORALISED......?????AUTHORITY....DESTROYED.....????...NAME TARNISHED....REPUTATION...AS TEACHER....WHAT THE HELL HAPPENED TO THE ....RIGHTS OF THE REST OF SCHOOL CHILDREN...??????... TO BE ABLE TO LEARN WITH SOME BAD CHILD SUCKING UP THEIR VALUABLE TEACHING TIME........?????.....WHAT THE HELL HAPPENEN TO PORE BAHAMIAN TAXPAYERS PAYING ALL DOS MONEY FOR SCHOOLING OF THE BAHAMIAN NATIONS YOUTH.....??????......and the endless man hours investigating...????.....disrespect lowering of teachers esteem...ability to deliver other lessons...without fear....?? OF ABUSE BY SOME CHILD........SAVE THE PORE TAXPAYERS AN..IF CHILD IS NON BAHAMIAN....PUT THEM ON THE NEXT PLANE OUT OF THE COUNTRY....!!!!!!!!!
hrysippus 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
The country is fortunate that we have brave people such as Rights Bahamas Education Committee Chairman Dawrin Thompson who are unafraid to call out the Educator who reportedly inflicted such horrible physical abuse on this child. There will be people who direct spiteful comments at him but I hope he knows that he does have support from the more educated and compassionate members of our little country, few though they may be.
themessenger 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
So are you suggesting that the student should go unpunished for telling the teacher about her private parts in front of the class? Please go to the head of the class!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID