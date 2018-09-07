Wellness Day To Be Observed In Gb

By DENISE MAYCOCK

GRAND Bahama Health Services is hosting two major events to highlight Caribbean Wellness Day, which is observed each year on the second Saturday of September.

Valeria Burrows, assistant director of communications, said that a health fair is scheduled today at the Eight Mile Rock Community Clinic grounds from 10am to 6.30pm.

The second event, a Beach Olympics, will be held on Saturday, September 15, beginning at 8am on Taino Beach.

Ms Burrows noted that this year's theme is: "Love That Body: Preserving the Workforce."

"The Bahamas will join counties within the region in activities to execute the theme," she said.

Ms Burrows said Caribbean Wellness Day is an annual event that provides an opportunity to increase awareness of the non-communicable disease (NCD) burden in the Caribbean, mobilise and strengthen public, private and civil society partnerships for NCDs.

She stated that it also helps promote multi-sectoral activities in support of wellness, and showcase national and community level activities to promote healthy living and encourage residents to develop good health practices.

Caribbean Wellness Day was first established by the CARICOM Heads of Summit on Chronic Diseases in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago in September 2007. It was legally established in July 2011 by an inter-government agreement signed by CARICOM member states and began operations in 2013.