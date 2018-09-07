Woman, 60, Held After Drugs Found In Plate Of Food At Department Of Corrections

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A 60-year-old woman is in custody after officials at the Bahamas Department of Corrections uncovered a quantity of drugs hidden in a plate of food she presented to be taken into the facility.

According to police reports, shortly after 11am, officers conducted a routine search of two plates of food presented by a woman to the facility’s Property Intake Section.

The search resulted in the discovery of one ounce of what was suspected to be marijuana, concealed at the bottom of one of the plates.

The quantity of drugs is valued at $100.

The woman is expected to appear in Magistrates’ Court next week to be formally charged.