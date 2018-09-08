Aftermath Of Fire At Bpl’S Clifton Pier Facility

This was the scene at Bahamas Power and Light’s Clifton Pier facility in the aftermath of a fire which broke out on Friday night.
Police had reported at 11.30pm that there were three units at the facility to tackle the blaze.
There are few details at the moment, but this photo and video from Bahamas Electrical Workers Union president Paul Maynard shows damage as a result of the incident.
Comments
John 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
Hope they investigate for arson.
BahamaPundit 1 hour ago
Hope they had insurance!
