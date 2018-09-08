One Dead, One Injured After Stabbing At Bar

A stabbing incident at a bar on Tonique Williams Darling Highway early on Saturday has left one man dead and another in serious condition in hospital.

According to reports, shortly after 1am, the two men were at the bar when they were approached by a man armed with a knife, who stabbed them about the body before running into a nearby residential area. Emergency Medical Services personnel were called to the scene to assist the victims. One of the men succumbed to his injuries on the scene, while the second man was transported to hospital.

A 37-year-old man of Yellow Elder Gardens has been taken into police custody and is assisting with this investigation.