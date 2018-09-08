Police Arrest Man Carrying Over $47,000

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

A man with a substantial sum of US currency in his possession was arrested in Grand Bahama on Friday.

According to reports, officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit made the discovery after stopping and searching a vehicle in the area of Polaris Drive, Freeport.

Assistant Superintendent Terecita Pinder reported that $47,367 in US currency was found and that the occupant was unable to give a satisfactory account of how the money came into his possession.

The man, a resident of Freeport, was arrested and taken into police custody.