Finally, Athletes Get Their Subvention Cheques

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

AS proclaimed last week by Tim Munnings, the director of sports in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, athletes on subventions have received their payments over the weekend.

After complaints by some of the athletes that they had not received their payments for at least two months and it was causing some anxiety, Munnings said the funding was on its way to the athletes.

He said the delay was due to the fact that both the new Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture and Permanent Secretary had taken leave and only signed the requisite on their return to office.

A number of athletes have confirmed that they have received the funding and are now able to take care of their obligations, especially those who reside in the United States of America.

Athletes in track and field, swimming, soccer, judo, boxing, basketball, bodybuilding, tennis and cycling are being paid from $12,000 to $34,000 a year to assist in their training development.

Munnings, a former track athlete who represented the country at both the IAAF World Championships and the Olympic Games, declined to reveal the names of those athletes on subvention and exactly how much they are receiving.

He did indicate that a committee was convened last year to review the subvention process. Once the committee makes its recommendations, Munnings said some athletes may not be reconsidered and others will be added, as well as the figures could increase and decrease for those on the programme.