Surgery Resumes At Hospital

SURGERY schedules at the Princess Margaret Hospital have reconvened as scheduled maintenance of the air-conditioning systems in the operating theatres have concluded.

A statement from the Public Hospitals Authority noted the routine maintenance procedure was conducted over the weekend and resulted in the hospital staggering surgeries as these works were being carried out. As of yesterday, all surgery schedules were re-established, the statement added.

PHA said management apologises for any inconvenience caused and assured the public that it continues to work to deliver the best in quality healthcare.