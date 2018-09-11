Surgery Resumes At Hospital

SURGERY schedules at the Princess Margaret Hospital have reconvened as scheduled maintenance of the air-conditioning systems in the operating theatres have concluded.
A statement from the Public Hospitals Authority noted the routine maintenance procedure was conducted over the weekend and resulted in the hospital staggering surgeries as these works were being carried out. As of yesterday, all surgery schedules were re-established, the statement added.
PHA said management apologises for any inconvenience caused and assured the public that it continues to work to deliver the best in quality healthcare.
The_Oracle 59 minutes ago
I was told someone stole all the refrigerant Copper tubing from the units, and also cleaned out the deep freezer of food inventory. But we'll never really know will we. Maybe copper replacement is routine around there......
