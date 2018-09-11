Teen Accused Of Murder

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 17-year-old boy was arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday accused of murdering a man earlier this year.

The teenager was arraigned in the juvenile’s court on a single count of murder stemming from the February 3 shooting death of Okell Sullivan.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to December 11 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

He was remanded into custody in the interim.