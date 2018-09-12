Volunteers Ready To Clean Up The Coast

THE 33rd annual International Coastal Cleanup Day is fast approaching and volunteers in The Bahamas will be suiting up to clean up during the two hour event this Saturday from 8am to 10am at the western end of South Beach.

"Thanks to volunteers around the world, the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) has become a beacon of hope, leading and inspiring action in support of our ocean," organisers said in a press release.

"Many walk, others set out on boats and thousands more don scuba gear to seek trash below the water's surface.

"Last year, nearly 800,000 people from more than 100 countries, picked up more than 20.5 million pounds of trash along 25,188 miles of coastline. More than eight million tons of plastic waste flow into the ocean every year.

"That's the equivalent of one dump truck full of plastic every minute, every hour, every day going into the ocean. Marine debris and ocean plastic doesn't just foul our beaches and coastlines, it also impacts more than 800 species of marine life."

"There is no question that more and more people are becoming aware of the destruction that debris, particularly plastic, causes to our marine environment," said Te-Shalla Clarke, education supervisor for Dolphin Encounters on Blue Lagoon Island and coordinator of ICC in New Providence.

"It is vitally important that together we educate our community about preserving and protecting our coastline and oceans and that we are all engaged in being a part of the solution. This year, we return to South Beach from 8am - 10am and encourage members of the public to join us."

The public is invited to volunteer and are advised to wear closed-in shoes, sunscreen and gardening gloves.

Coca-Cola, is the global sponsor for ICC and Caribbean Bottling Company, the producers of Coca-Cola in The Bahamas will be providing refreshments during the cleanup.