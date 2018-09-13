Bahamas Institution Names Cayman Head

Sterling Global Financial, the Bahamian financial institution, has named Cory Macculloch as its managing director of its Cayman Islands operation.

Mr Macculloch, pictured, will manage Sterling's fiduciary business, and look to strategically expand its fin-tech (financial technology) and digital asset-based service offerings.

He joins Sterling from an offshore law firm, where he was a founding attorney of the firm's digital, blockchain and fin-tech group, and led the firm's growth in this practice area. Mr Macculloch also has experience with international initial coin offerings (ICOs), and has acted as Cayman counsel for several high-profile funds and decentralised blockchain projects.

"Sterling has an impressive and innovative slate of fiduciary services, and is making significant advances in the digital asset/blockchain space", said Mr Macculloch. "More importantly, there are very few teams outside of Silicon Valley, or anywhere else, that have the breadth of knowledge of the industry as the team here," adds Mr. Macculloch.

"Sterling is a leading independent financial services firm with a strong team of professionals. The addition of Cory Macculloch to the team is consistent with the firm's strategy of continuing to build its management expertise to best serve our clients," said Stephen Tiller, president and chief operating officer.