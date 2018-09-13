Man Accused Of Knife Murder

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
rwells@tribunemedia.net
A 37-year-old man was arraigned in a Magistrate's Court yesterday in connection with the stabbing death of another man at a bar earlier this month.
Dino Pinto, of Yellow Elder Gardens, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with one count of murder in connection with the September 8 incident.
It is alleged that on that date, Pinto murdered Jeremy Petti-Fere.
According to initial police reports, shortly after 1am on September 8, Petti-Fere and another man were at a bar on Tonique Williams Darling Highway when they were approached by a man armed with a knife.
The men were stabbed about the body by the assailant, who fled into a nearby residential area after the attack, police said.
Paramedics were called to the scene to assist the victims.
Petti-Fere died at the scene, while the second man was taken to hospital.
Pinto was not required to enter a plea to the charge and was not eligible for bail.
The matter will be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment, which will be served on October 31.
He has been remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID