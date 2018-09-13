Man Accused Of Knife Murder

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A 37-year-old man was arraigned in a Magistrate's Court yesterday in connection with the stabbing death of another man at a bar earlier this month.

Dino Pinto, of Yellow Elder Gardens, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with one count of murder in connection with the September 8 incident.

It is alleged that on that date, Pinto murdered Jeremy Petti-Fere.

According to initial police reports, shortly after 1am on September 8, Petti-Fere and another man were at a bar on Tonique Williams Darling Highway when they were approached by a man armed with a knife.

The men were stabbed about the body by the assailant, who fled into a nearby residential area after the attack, police said.

Paramedics were called to the scene to assist the victims.

Petti-Fere died at the scene, while the second man was taken to hospital.

Pinto was not required to enter a plea to the charge and was not eligible for bail.

The matter will be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment, which will be served on October 31.

He has been remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.