Private Island's Manager Bakes Trail For Bahamians

The Bahamian manager of Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines' CocoCay private island is celebrating 15 years with the company, having ascended to its top onshore position in this nation.

Ginea Wilson, who holds a master's degree in hospitality management, oversees 116 staff and the satisfaction of up to 20,000 cruise visitors who arrive at the Berry Islands destination each week.

And she remembers the exact moment she fell in love with the Berry Islands, and knew she would accept a job that was never previously on her radar.

"We were heading over to the island on the boat. It was the most beautiful sunset; everything around was just sparkling, it took your breath away. The water and sky were so blue you could not tell where the water ended and the sky began," Ms Wilson said.

That was 15 years ago. Today, she recalls that introduction to CocoCay as vividly as if it had just happened. "We handle everything from logistics to tours to staffing needs to security," said Ms Wilson of her current role. "Every day, every incident is unique. You can be handling a major HR (human resources) issue one minute, and worry about keeping the birds away from the buffet line the next."

Like other managers in different positions on the island, Ms Wilson is concerned that Bahamians are unaware of the high-ranking posts occupied by their countrymen and women in RoyalCaribbean's private island operation and its importance to the local economy.

"Over 50 percent of the managers on the island, including top management, are Bahamian," said Ms Wilson. "People also do not understand how many jobs the operation of this island creates - water taxis, glass bottom boats, straw vendors, parasailing, Customs, Immigration.

"CocoCay is a very significant revenue generator for the communities of Great Harbour Cay and Bullock's Harbour. And we are all so proud to showcase our country's beautiful islands to the guests of Royal Caribbean that come from all over the world."

"CocoCay was one of the first private island destinations for the cruise industry anywhere in the world," added Russell Benford, Royal Caribbean's vice-president of government relations for the Americas.

"That was 40 years ago and, since then, the model has changed somewhat but the principle remains the same. There is a sense of adventure satisfying the desire for a fantasy island experience, and from all the guest comments we receive CocoCay continues to be among their favourite destinations."

Royal Caribbean is investing $200m to expand the island's offerings, creating its first "Perfect Day" island experience. Along with a water park and activities such as ziplining, the cruise line is building a new pier to handle the world's largest ships capable of carrying 6,000 guests plus crew.

"During the 2019-2020 season, we aim to increase the total number of guests we bring to The Bahamas from 1.2 million to 1.75 million," said Mr Benford.

Ms Wilson added: "When you are on an island, you play every role - you are counsellor, teacher and preacher in addition to the job you have to perform. It is not like telling someone to go down the street and see an expert."

She grew up in Nassau, her father the highly-respected former ministry of national security permanent secretary, Mark Wilson, and her mother a nurse and midwife who somehow found time to bake cakes for weddings and special occasions. By the time she was eight, Ms Wilson was stirring the mix for her mother's homemade cakes, and this turned into a fascination with culinary arts.

She attended Bahamas Hotel Training College, did her undergraduate work at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island, and, in 2003, with several work stints abroad and consulting contracts in between, earned a Master's degree in hospitality management.

The cruise industry was conducting a talent search in conjunction with her university department just as she was graduating from Florida International University (FIU). A professor urged her to attend the presentation. She resisted, but caved in only because he said at least she would help them make up the numbers to avoid the school disappointing the people making the presentation.

By the time her interest was sparked, and she agreed to see the private island Royal Caribbean ran in The Bahamas, Ms Wilson said she was swept away.

"I felt like Jonah and the whale," she said. Ms Wilson signed on as a consultant, initially writing policy to standardise practices in The Bahamas and Labadee, Haiti, where Royal Caribbean manages another private island destination. She moved up every time there was a vacancy until she hit the position she has held for the past nine years.

It is harder with a four year-old at home in Nassau, and Ms Wilson is sometimes gone for three weeks at a time, but she loves the continuing challenges.

"When the guests leave the island, that's when the real work begins. It's 24/7, the show must go on," she says. She likes the never-ending change and co-workers like working with her.

"She understands team work, she gets the culture, she knows the people," said assistant island manager, Hubert Rolle. "She's good, real good."