Gaming Group Announces Scholarship Recipients

THE Bahamas Gaming Operators Association has announced its Adopt-A-School Programme's 2018 scholarship recipients.

"Today, these amazing students, will continue to obtain power through knowledge, become even more liberated in their thinking and help to progress our society but more importantly their respective families, as a result of their love of learning and curiosity for discovery. We recognise that many of the students in the public school system are talented and gifted minds but may not always have access or can find the financial assistance to help effectively advance their educational pursuits," a BGOA official said.

"Therefore, I am pleased that the board of directors of the BGOA, as part of our broader community building initiatives and our corporate and social responsibility mandate, have approved Uriah McPhee and A F Adderley, back in March of this year, as the first two schools, in which we have adopted here in Nassau.

"...Too often, well deserving and talented students within our public school system who prove that their discipline, focus and hard-work, should be rewarded and celebrated in a tangible way, often go unrecognised and unrewarded. Today we both recognise and reward their results.

"Our 2018 scholarship recipients were successful in achieving the highest cumulative GPA in their grade levels, which had to be above 3.0 and also shown exemplary disposition in leadership, in other extracurricular school activities. As a result, these students were recognised by their schools as the top male and female students in the 6th and 9th grades, respectively, and have been awarded a three year scholarship with annual tuition fees of up to $4,000 per year, to attend the private school of their choice."

This year's 2018 scholarship recipients are, from Uriah McPhee, Darnell Mitchell, now attending St Augustine College and Johnavun Wilson, now attending Kingsway Academy and from A F Adderley, Lance Porter, now attending Jordan Prince William High School.

The Bahamas Gaming Operators Association (BGOA) is a non-profit organisation that represents the majority of the licensees of the domestic gaming industry.