Murder Suspect Faces Court

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A New Providence man was charged with murder in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Damargio Whymms, 24, of Flamingo Gardens, appeared in Court Two before Magistrate Charlton Smith, accused of murdering Henry Johnson, aka “Little Henry”. He was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

It alleged he killed Johnson on August 4 in Freeport. It is also alleged that the accused conspired to commit murder.

According to police reports, Johnson had left a business on Logwood Road and was about to get into his vehicle when two armed men shot him in his body. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries the next day.

Whymms was not required to enter a plea to the charges which are indictable offences. He was denied bail and the matter was adjourned to December 17. He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.