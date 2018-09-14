Sentencing Of Convicted Murderer Postponed

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE sentencing of convicted murderer Devaughn “Short Man” Hall was postponed for a second time, to Friday, September 21, in the Supreme Court on Grand Bahama.

Hall, 24, was unanimously found guilty of the double murders and armed robbery of Deadman Reef couple Barry and Sheena Johnson on May 10 following an eight-month-long trial. Two other men, Paul Belizaire and Kevin Dames, were co-defendants with him.

The first sentencing hearing in July was re-scheduled for September 13 on the anniversary of the couple’s death after a probation report had not been completed.

The husband and wife were shot to death at their triplex apartment on September 12, 2015. The bodies were discovered by a tenant in the early morning hours of September 13. They had been robbed of a set of keys and their GMC truck.

In addition to the probation report, a psychiatric report also will be presented before sentence is passed by Justice Estelle Gray-Evans.

Belizaire was found guilty of the armed robbery and sentenced to 25 years in prison. He is expected to be retried on the murders after the hung verdicts on the two murder charges.

The jury also came back with hung verdicts in relation to Dames on the murders and armed robbery charges.